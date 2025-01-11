Community pleased with NYPD's task force to restore Roosevelt Avenue

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger got an inside look at New York City's crackdown to clean up Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

People in the neighborhood seem happy with the progress made to make the area feel more safe.

Roosevelt Avenue was bustling Friday night and in the center of Corona, families walked without fear.

Businesses once again, are thriving.

Gabriel Andrade owns a restaurant on the street.

"These last 2 3 months they have been doing a great job like with the cops around I'm very thankful for that because customers are coming back to our neighborhood. They feel safe now," Restaurateur Andrade said.

"Whatever you're doing just please keep doing it," Andrade said.

He was able to thank Mayor Adams personally on Friday after a nearly three-month crackdown in a stretch notorious for prostitution and other crimes.

"No one said it was going to happen overnight but we've seen a significant change in a positive direction. Working with this administration has proven when we get together and look at what the problems are we're gonna solve them," said City Council member Francisco Moya.

Police call it 'Operation Restore Roosevelt.'

A 90-day multiagency initiative to round up illegal brothels and massage parlors and put a stop to quality-of-life offenses.

Cops say it's working.

In the past 28 days, so-called 'Index Crimes' are down just over 30 percent.

"This year alone we have arrested 35 Johns for soliciting these women," NYPD Department Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said.

"I didn't see any cops before but now it's getting better. I really hope this keeps going on," Andrade said.

The initiative was always intended to be a 90-day law enforcement blitz and that period of time ends next week.

Cops say they really aren't going anywhere and that Roosevelt Avenue has been restored for good.

