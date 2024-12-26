No Gridlock Alert surcharge for congestion pricing, Gov. Kathy Hochul decides

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA will not be able to "surge" the base congestion pricing fee of $9 on Gridlock Alert days, Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided.

As part of the congestion pricing plan, the MTA has stated it "reserves the right to charge an extra 25%" on city designated Gridlock Alert days.

Hochul said Thursday she has notified the MTA that contingency for the city's most traffic congested days is out.

"Hardworking New Yorkers deserve a break, which is why I fought to cut the congestion pricing toll by 40%. This will reduce traffic in Manhattan and fund long-overdue investments in public transit, while keeping costs lower for New Yorkers who drive into the city. We have spoken to the MTA and made it clear: under no circumstances will I allow this discretionary 25% surcharge on gridlock days to be used."

At the time it was revealed last April, the MTA said it was not planning an automatic 25% increase on those days, and that it merely "reserves the right" to do so.

The city DOT identified 20 Gridlock Alert days this year -- 11 of them in December, four in November and five in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

Gridlock vehicle traffic is on First Avenue outside the United Nations building in New York on Wednesday, September 26, 2024. AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.