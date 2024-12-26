No Gridlock Alert surcharge for congestion pricing, Gov. Kathy Hochul decides

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA will not be able to "surge" the base congestion pricing fee of $9 on Gridlock Alert days, Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided.
As part of the congestion pricing plan, the MTA has stated it "reserves the right to charge an extra 25%" on city designated Gridlock Alert days.
Hochul said Thursday she has notified the MTA that contingency for the city's most traffic congested days is out.
"Hardworking New Yorkers deserve a break, which is why I fought to cut the congestion pricing toll by 40%. This will reduce traffic in Manhattan and fund long-overdue investments in public transit, while keeping costs lower for New Yorkers who drive into the city. We have spoken to the MTA and made it clear: under no circumstances will I allow this discretionary 25% surcharge on gridlock days to be used."
At the time it was revealed last April, the MTA said it was not planning an automatic 25% increase on those days, and that it merely "reserves the right" to do so.
The city DOT identified 20 Gridlock Alert days this year -- 11 of them in December, four in November and five in September during the United Nations General Assembly.
