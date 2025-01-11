Congestion Pricing Week 1: MTA announces future of clean bus service with money used from toll

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Day 6 of congestion pricing, the MTA announced the future of its clean bus service, using money from the congestion toll. It is one of several projects the transit agency plans to fund using the money.

A total of 265 electric buses were purchased for Queens - with the goal of making all buses have zero emissions by 2040.

Jamaica residents like Melissa Ponce hope it's an arbiter of more improvements to come.

"We tend to neglect other neighborhoods like this one. We have a lot of needs as well and where we seem to be overlooked," Ponce said.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber says the transit authority is not ready to share its data yet on how the first week of congestion tolling has been.

"We don't want to mislead people with spot judgements. We're having consistent reports that AM peak travel into the central business district (CBD) is much faster," Lieber.

On Long Island, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the LIRR's announcement of a 95.6 percent on-time performance for 2024. She says she needs congestion funding to keep that up.

"I need to have the resources to keep making investments so Long Island does not suffer," Hochul says.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

