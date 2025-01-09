Passengers sound off as subway ridership ticks up amid congestion pricing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On day five of congestion pricing on Thursday, all eyes were on what is happening above ground - but something is also happening underground.

"Usually I commute in between 8 and 9 and the trains have been too packed that I actually adjusted my schedule today to try to avoid the crowds and it worked," said subway rider Regina Keller.

Keller noticed what appears to be an early trend - subway ridership has spiked three weekdays in a row.

On Monday it was up 4% from one year ago, on Tuesday it was up 12.7% and on Wednesday it was up 7.8%, according to the MTA.

The MTA has long said 80% of revenue generated will go toward capital improvements - everything from enhancing accessibility to modernizing signals.

"We're replacing all that track and power and structure that came in when FDR was the president, Franklin Roosevelt, all that is being replaced, projects are being done on time and on budget, this is a new MTA," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Subway riders who spoke with Eyewitness News said they hope that happens.

"I've lived in the city for over 20 years, and the subway, it's always in construction, there's always repairs - but aside from the swiping system, I haven't noticed much improvement, I'm sorry to say that, but it's true," said Maria Angova.

Getting more people used to public transit has always been part of the plan, but still remains a challenge.

"Everything is normal like I don't see anything different - a lot of crazy people on the train," said subway rider Elliot Elo.

Whether or not increased ridership is a direct result of the congestion pricing toll still needs more studying.

"Like all New Yorkers it's a labor of love. You know, you need the subway, you ride on the subway, you wish it was a little more reliable and comfortable and hopefully that's where all these resources will go," said subway rider Ian Coll.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

