At least 2 trucks involved in fiery crash on I-80 in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured in a fiery crash on I-80 in Hackensack.

Officials say the multi-vehicle collision happened just before midnight on Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer appears to have crossed the concrete divider from the eastbound side of I-80 onto the westbound lanes.

That tractor-trailer collided with a car and a box truck, which went up in flames.

Authorities say the driver of the box truck likely did not survive the crash.

Firefighters arrived to put out the flames and assist the victims.

Officials say the people in the tractor-trailer and the SUV involved in the crash were being treated for their injuries.

Debris littered the westbound lanes of I-80 into Wednesday morning. Multiple lanes were congested near exit 67.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.