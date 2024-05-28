Crews respond to scaffold collapse outside nursing home in the Bronx

SPUYTEN DUYVIL, Bronx (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a scaffold collapse at a nursing home in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Fieldstone Lodge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Kappock Street between Henry Hudson Parkway and Independence Avenue just before 10 a.m.

FDNY officials said a 20-foot-long portion of parapet from the roof collapsed onto the scaffold below.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

Crews are assessing the damage and shoring up the structure.

