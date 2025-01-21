Crews on the scene of water main break in Lyndhurst, New Jersey amid frigid cold

LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene working to cap a water main break in Lyndhurst, New Jersey Tuesday night.

Police say the Department of Public Works is in the process of repairing a water main break at the intersection of Court Avenue and Livingston Avenue.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene where water was still flowing. The weather could also have an impact, as the frigid cold could lead the excess water to freeze over.

Police say residents in the surrounding area may have little to no water pressure, and brown water.

They are warning people to run cold water first until it clears if they experience brown water.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

