Cross Bronx Expressway expansion plan under fire from officials, community groups

BRONX (WABC) -- Some elected officials and several advocacy groups are expressing concerns over a proposed expansion of the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The plan by the state would add connector roads to the highway, which some officials and advocates argue would increase pollution and traffic.

Groups including the Bronx River Alliance say the project will reverse efforts made to improve communities located next to the expressway.

They are asking the Hochul administration for more details about what the proposed roadways would look like after construction is complete.

State officials say the plan will create new public open spaces, bike lanes and improve safety around the highway.

A full proposal is expected to be released this winter.

