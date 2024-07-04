Crowds flock to beaches, boardwalks, parades across the Tri-State for July 4th

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heading to beaches, boardwalks and parades are a huge part of celebrating the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Eyewitness News was in several locations across the Tri-State as people took a break to celebrate Independence Day and relax in the summer sun.

People on Long Island made their way to Jones Beach to soak in the sun and get a prime spot for the annual fireworks show.

Over 175,000 people were expected to attend the event.

Sunken Meadow Beach and Robert Moses State Park were also packed on Thursday, according to New York State Parks officials.

Anthony Johnson reports from the parade in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

Over in New Jersey, a spectacular parade got the holiday festivities going in Ridgefield Park.

That parade has been wowing residents for 130 years and is the oldest in the state.

Josh Einiger gets an exclusive look at the new technology used by NYPD Counterterrorism Maritime Unit for 4th of July.

