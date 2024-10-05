Former NY Governor Paterson, son injured assaulted on Upper East Side, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former New York Governor David Paterson and his 20-year-old son were assaulted following a verbal altercation with gang on the Upper East Side on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in front of 1871 2nd Avenue on the Upper East Side, police say.

According to officials, Paterson and his son got into a verbal altercation 5 unidentified individuals.

Those individuals then struck both victims in the face and about the body.

They fled on foot heading southbound on 2 Avenue.

Paterson suffered injuries to the face and head while his son suffered injuries to the face. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition

Police released these descriptions of the suspects:

The first individual is described as a female with dark complexion and having purple braids. She was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a dark colored sweater, and purple-and-black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a black hoodie, a hat with "New York Yankees" logo, light colored jeans, and light colored sneakers.

The third individual is described as a male with light complexion. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, light colored pants, light colored slippers, and a black sweater tied around his waist.

The fourth individual is described as a male with medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with graphic on it, black pants, and light colored shoes.

The fifth individual is described as a male with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with graphic on it, a black sweatshirt, black pants, and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

