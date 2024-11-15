Death of 11-month-old girl from Crotona Park, the Bronx ruled homicide; no arrests

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The death of an 11-month-old girl has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

The victim, 11-month-old Jazeli Mirabal, was found unconscious and unresponsive outside of a bathtub in an apartment on West Farms Road in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx, back on August 14.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of her death, the baby's mother was being questioned.

On Friday, the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the 11-month-old's death to be a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

