Disney Channel and Disney Jr. celebrate Halloween with festive fall programming

Get ready for Disney Channel's 'Monstober' and 'Disney Jr. Trick or Treats' all season long

LOS ANGELES -- This Halloween season, Disney Channel and Disney Jr. are bringing family-friendly fun all season long with their festive programming lineup!

Disney Channel's "Monstober" presents "movies and series that highlight everyone's favorite villains, monsters and magic," across Disney Channel and its YouTube channel. Highlights include the two-episode season premiere of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" and Halloween episodes of "Big City Greens," "Primos" and "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series."

"Disney Jr. Trick or Treats" is wonderful and whimsical, serving up delightful treats for preschoolers and their families. Their lineup includes Halloween-themed episodes of hit series "Disney Jr.'s Ariel," "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," "Kindergarten: The Musical" and "SuperKitties." Plus, don't miss the premiere of "Mickey's Spooky Stories," new stop-motion shorts to celebrate the season!

Looking for a seasonal jam? The new digital EP "Disney Jr. Music: Let's Play Halloween," featuring Halloween music from hit Disney Jr. series, is now available to stream.

Full list of "Monstober" programming:

"Kiff" full-length Halloween special - "The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House"

Saturday, Oct. 5, on Disney Channel; Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Disney+

In this full-length special, Kiff and her friends haunt a house on Halloween to save it from being sold, featuring a "Spooky Version" main title and original song, "Creeping Closer." This is the first of two full-length "Kiff" specials airing ahead of the series' season two premiere next year.

"Big City Greens" - "Fortune Feller/No Escape"

Saturday, Oct. 5, on Disney Channel; Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+

"Fortune Feller": Cricket tries to avoid a fortune teller's ominous prediction that he's going to get a stinky slap.

"No Escape": In an inescapable escape room, Cricket must decide ... family or freedom.

"Primos" - "Summer of Hacienda Chills/Summer of Los Bots"

Saturday, Oct. 5, on Disney Channel; Wednesday, Oct. 23, on Disney+

"Summer of Hacienda Chills": Tater and Lotlot uncover the reason why the summer has been so spooky.

"Summer of Los Bots": Tater wants payback for being Gordita's lab rat.

"ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" - "Screambrook"

Saturday, Oct. 5, on Disney Channel; Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+

Humans, zombies and werewolves face off in a Halloween dance battle in "Screambrook." The episode features heart-pounding Halloween versions of "We Own the Night," "Someday" and "Fired Up" from Disney Original Movie series "ZOMBIES."

"Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story"

Saturday, Oct. 26, on Disney Channel

In a stop-motion short, "Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story," Red, Chloe and Bridget got their hands on the Sorcerer's Cookbook, but things take a wicked turn when Uliana shows up as they sing, dance and cook up some "Wickedly Sweet" tricks and treats ... but they aren't the only ones up to mischief.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Two-episode series premiere

"Everything is Not What It Seems" and "Mortal Vibes Only"

Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Disney Channel; Eight Episodes Available the Next Day on Disney+

Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers - Justin Russo.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" - "Something Wizard This Way Comes"

Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Disney Channel and Disney+

On Halloween, Billie tells Roman about Pumpkin Belly, a ghoul who eats anyone whose house isn't spookily decorated. Meanwhile, Justin, Milo and Giada defend the home from pranksters.

Full list of "Disney Jr. Trick or Treats" programming:

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" - "La Sirenusca"

Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Disney+; Monday, Sept. 30, on Disney Jr.

Ariel and her friends track down a mythological sea creature.

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" - "The Kite Monster/The Spooky Mirror Trick"

Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Disney+; Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney Jr.

"The Kite Monster": When Fernie doesn't believe in the Kite Monster legend like his friends do, he starts to ruin their fun.

"The Spooky Mirror Trick": Flounder uses Ursula's magic mirror to play a trick on his friends.

"Me & Winnie the Pooh" - "Rabbit Paints a Pumpkin"

Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Disney Jr. YouTube and Disney Jr.; Friday, Oct. 16, on Disney+

Rabbit discovers her pumpkin is too small for the Hundred Acre Painted Pumpkin Parade.

"Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie" - "A Shadow and a Doubt"

Monday, Sept. 30, on Disney Jr.; Available now on Disney+

Minnie and Daisy get spooked on a Halloween night campout.

"Firebuds" - "The Haunted HQ/All Souls' Surprise"

Monday, Sept. 30, on Disney Jr.; Available now on Disney+

"The Haunted HQ": The Firebuds investigate their possibly haunted HQ on Halloween.

"All Souls' Surprise": The Firebuds join the Bayani family to celebrate All Souls' Day.

"Mickey's Spooky Stories"

Tuesday, Oct. 1, on Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 2, on Disney+

"SuperKitties" - "Super Spooky House/Pumpkin Ball"

Tuesday, Oct. 1, on Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 23, on Disney+

"Super Spooky House": The team faces their fears and enters the Super Spooky House.

"Pumpkin Ball": When the pumpkin ball is stolen, it's up to the SuperKitties to get it back in time for the Halloween party.

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" - "Eeyore Goes Trick or Treating"

Wednesday, Oct. 2, on Disney Jr. YouTube and Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Disney+

Pooh Bear takes Eeyore trick-or-treating for the first time.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" - "Funhouse-made Costumes"

Wednesday, Oct. 2, on Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+

When their Halloween costumes go missing, the gang has to improvise.

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" - "The Curse of the Corn Dog King/"Zola's Halloween Heist"

Thursday, Oct. 3, on Disney Jr., Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney+

"The Curse of the Corn Dog King": The Corn Dog King haunts the Amusement Park, ruining the Halloween fun.

"Zola's Halloween Heist": Zola puts grown-ups under a spell to get them to bring him all the Halloween candy.

"Kindergarten: The Musical" - "The Witch and I/Berti and the Beast"

Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney Jr.; Available now on Disney+

"The Witch and I": Ms. Moreno dresses up in a witch costume, and the kids think she's a real witch.

"Berti and the Beast": The kindergartners go pumpkin picking, and Berti picks a lumpy, bumpy pumpkin.

"Me & Mickey" - "Funny Halloween Filters"

Monday, Oct. 7, on Disney Jr. YouTube and Disney Jr.; Wednesday Oct. 16, on Disney+

Mickey shares some of his favorite Halloween filters.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" - "On a Dark and Stormy Night"

Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+; Friday, Oct. 18, on Disney Jr.

In Halloweenville, Goofy is comforted by his pals when he's afraid of a big storm.

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" - "Rabbit and Bea Make a Jack-O-Lantern"

Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Disney Jr. YouTube, Disney Jr. and Disney+

Pooh Bear helps Rabbit and Bea carve a pumpkin.

