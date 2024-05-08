New season of 'Doctor Who' on Disney+ makes history, blazes new path for main character

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast of 'Doctor Who' to talk about the new season.

NEW YORK CITY -- The new season of "Doctor Who" is coming to Disney+ and it's breaking new ground for its iconic main role.

Since the BBC series debuted in 1963, only a handful of actors -- William Hartnell, David Tennant, and Matt Smith just to name a few -- have been lucky enough to step into the time-traveling extraterrestrial's shoes, or Tardis.

But a new era has arrived as Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th actor to take on the title character.

Gatwa is the first Black actor to play iconic lead role after 60 years.

"I think about time as well, about time and is a show that isabout time," said Gatwa. "And about input and lends itself so beautifully to inclusion. I think that like the show has been making people feel, has been giving people an outlet for escapism for a long time. It feels really beautiful to be at the helm of in this time that we're in."

Gatwa is joined in his adventures fighting of new monsters and villains by his companion, Ruby, played by Millie Gibson.

When asked by entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo what is going on in the "Who-niverse," neither gave any spoilers, but acknowledged fans will be in for a thrill ride.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell Davies said that viewers won't see much change this season from what made the show so legendary.

"Absolutely nothing," Davies said. "Everything is explained to you from scratch. We meet The Beatles, we go to 'Bridgerton,' but really Ncuti and Millie are the heart of the show."

"Doctor Who" hits Disney+ on May 9.

Disney is the parent company of this station.