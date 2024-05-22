Drinking water in Hempstead contains 'unacceptable levels' of toxins that could cause cancer

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are sounding the alarm about unhealthy water quality and say the water system in Hempstead is more than a century old.

Now scientists have found unacceptable levels of toxins that could cause cancer in all nine wells in the village.

All of the wells were found to have levels of 1,4-dioxane, a likely carcinogen that could cause liver and kidney cancer.

Now officials are calling for emergency assistance from the federal government to construct a new, state-of-the-art water system that will remove the toxins and PFAS, commonly known as forever chemicals.

A new facility would cost $55 million and Hempstead Mayor Wayland Hobbs announced Wednesday that the Village Board voted unanimously to make a measure for the Village to be able to bond for $50 million.

That means they essentially voted to borrow $50 million needed so they can start the project.

They hope the federal government will still fund the Village, so the borrowed money would not fall on taxpayers.

"Although there are still ongoing studies on the affect on this on human beings, most of the tests have been done on lab animals, but here in the Village of Hempstead, we don't want to wait to find out what the results are that affect our residents, so that's why we are acting now to make sure that we remove the high levels of dioxin in our water," Hobbs said.

The Village hopes to start the plan to build a new water treatment plant by this fall.

The project could take several years to complete.

ALSO READ | EPA announces national standard to limit PFAS in drinking water

The agency says it will reduce exposure for 100 million people and prevent thousands of illnesses, including cancer.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.