Driver of Lamborghini ditches car after striking 9 parked vehicles in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver ditched his Lamborghini SUV after striking nine parked cars in East New York early Friday morning.

The vehicles were struck on Fulton Street just after 1:40 a.m.

No one was in any of the cars at the time.

The driver of the Lamborghini SUV then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

