Driver of Lamborghini ditches car after striking 9 parked vehicles in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver ditched his Lamborghini SUV after striking nine parked cars in East New York early Friday morning.
The vehicles were struck on Fulton Street just after 1:40 a.m.
No one was in any of the cars at the time.
The driver of the Lamborghini SUV then fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.
