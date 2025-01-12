NYPD searching for suspect after man shot, killed in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened on Utica Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 25-year-old man was driving a white van when he was shot in the arm.

First responders transported the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the suspect fled the scene in another van heading towards Snyder Avenue.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

