  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire tears through East Harlem apartment building

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 2:36AM
Fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building in East Harlem
A fire broke out Saturday at a four-story apartment building in East Harlem.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire tore through a four-story apartment building in East Harlem.

Flames started on the top floor of the apartment building just before 4:30 Saturday on East 109th Street.

It appears the building was vacant.

The fire was placed under control within a few hours.

It is not clear how the fire started.

ALSO READ | Councilwoman accused of biting NYPD officer at Brooklyn homeless shelter protest

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the arrest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW