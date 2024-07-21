Fire tears through East Harlem apartment building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire tore through a four-story apartment building in East Harlem.

Flames started on the top floor of the apartment building just before 4:30 Saturday on East 109th Street.

It appears the building was vacant.

The fire was placed under control within a few hours.

It is not clear how the fire started.

