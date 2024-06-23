3 people stabbed in East Village, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed in the East Village on Sunday, police say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on 13th Street and Avenue A.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two victims are stable.

A person of interest is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

