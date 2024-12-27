Crews making progress containing 20-inch main break in Edison; water distribution centers opened

Several water distribution centers have been opened up across Edison for residents to access

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Edison Mayor Sam Joshi hopes residents will start to see water service restored sometime on Friday as crews make progress to contain a massive water main break.

The 20-inch water main broke at 2505 Woodbridge Avenue around midnight on Thursday, impacting residents and businesses, roughly 20,000 customers, along Woodbridge Avenue, Route 27 and areas up to Talmadge Road.

Those who are impacted currently have little to no water pressure, and a boil water advisory was issued as a precautionary measure.

While the mayor initially hoped water would be fully restored by Friday morning, he said work slowed overnight. He says as crews put in an insertion value, they encountered "unexpected difficulties" dealing with old pipes and cold temperatures.

The crews are working 10 to 15 feet below ground in freezing temperatures, turning valves that are 80 to 100 years old, according to the mayor. He says crews are also intentionally moving slower to ensure there are no more unexpected difficulties.

However, progress is being made. Mayor Joshi said some water valves are turning back on, which will result in some homes having more flow of water, but full restoration will take some time and is a "moving target," as opening one valve may lead to other breaks.

In the meantime, the town has opened up water distribution centers, and public bathrooms at several locations, including the following:

1. Firehouse station 25 Plainfield Ave is distributing water gallons to residents

2. Firehouse station 1997 Rt. 27 is distributing water gallons to residents

3. Senior Center 2963 Woodbridge Ave is open for public

4. JCC/YMCA @oak tree road is open for showers

5. Minnie B Veal Community Center, located at 1070 Grove Avenue, is now open for resident restroom usage and will be staffed with an officer from the Edison Police Department until 4:00 p.m. on Friday

7. Edison Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Memorial Post 3117, located at 53 National Road, Edison NJ 08817, is also open for restroom use until 5:00 p.m. on December 27

8. Herbert Hoover Middle School, located at 174 Jackson Avenue, and James Monroe Elementary School, located at 7 Sharp Road, will have open restrooms as well

Residents who need water can visit these distribution centers and access gallons of water until further notice. To receive the water, residents must show a valid ID as proof of residency.

Officials say freezing weather and aging infrastructure may have played a role in the break.

Edison is like so many other towns in the Northeast, crumbling infrastructure and not enough cash to fix it.

The mayor says the administration has spent more in three years than in the last 40 replacing pipes like this, but there is more work to be done.

