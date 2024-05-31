3 injured, 2 critically after Tesla crashes into building, catches fire in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were injured, including two critically, after their Tesla crashed into a building and then caught fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

It happened on Trumbull Street just before 9 a.m. on Friday.

One person was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, one person was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition and the third person had minor injuries.

After the fire was put out, the Tesla appeared mangled and was towed away.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Limited details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.