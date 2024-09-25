Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on Mayor Adams to step down amid ongoing federal investigation

'For the good of the city, he should resign," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement on Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for Mayor Eric Adams to resign amid ongoing federal investigations involving his administration.

In a statement posted on 'X' on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said, "I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City," amid the wave of resignations and investigations into the top ranks of his administration.

"The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening government function," she said. "Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign."

Mayor Adams then responded to Ocasio-Cortez saying, "For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo -- without even a single charge being filed -- is the height of hypocrisy."

Adams added that he is "leading this city to protect it from exactly that kind of phony politics," and said that he will "stay and fight" for the people of the city "no matter what."

Meanwhile, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams continued to throw her support behind the mayor when she was asked by Eyewitness News if she believed he could still govern the city.

"Yes, I do, and I think that's all I want to answer on that."

Mayor Adams remains under a microscope as federal investigators look into donations to his 2021 campaign.

It appears that this investigation is expanding and follows the grand jury subpoenas that were served by federal prosecutors back in July to members of his administration, including the mayor.

The mayor surrendered his own phones last November, as part of a separate federal investigation into whether his 2021 campaign received illegal donations from citizens and government officials in Turkey.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that the investigation includes not only Adams' ties to Turkey, but to Israel, Qatar, China, South Korea, and the former Soviet Republic of Uzbekistan-the only one of the six Adams has not visited.

The big question investigators are trying to answer is whether his 2021 mayoral campaign had conspired with Turkey's government to receive illegal foreign donations, and if there was pressure on the fire department to approve a new high-rise Turkish consulate despite safety concerns.

Prosecutors are now seeking more information related to interactions with five other countries - Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

While the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the list of departures in his administration is growing, including the latest: New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, who announced on Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the calendar year.

Banks officially named Melissa Ramos as the next New York City schools chancellor on Wednesday.

