FBI investigating NYC Mayor Eric Adams' 2021 campaign's ties to at least 6 countries

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams remains under a microscope as federal investigators look into donations to his 2021 campaign.

It appears that this investigation is expanding and follows the grand jury subpoenas that were served by federal prosecutors back in July to members of his administration, including the mayor.

The big question investigators are trying to answer is whether his 2021 mayoral campaign had conspired with Turkey's government to receive illegal foreign donations, and if there was pressure on the fire department to approve a new high-rise Turkish consulate despite safety concerns.

Prosecutors are now seeking more information related to interactions with five other countries - Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

The July subpoenas came months after FBI agents had stopped the mayor outside of an event and seized his electronic devices, last November.

Mayor Adams, who denies any wrongdoing, spoke at a community engagement conversation in the Bronx, said his administration is focused on serving the city.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard talks about the FBI searches on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10:

A slew of federal probes into the Adams administration and the NYPD interim commissioner prompts concerns.

"This team of people, dedicated New Yorkers is one of the most diverse administrations of the history of this city, and will continue to move us forward to accomplish the task we all know to accomplish," Adams said.

It is important to note, that another top official in Mayor Adams' administration is stepping down.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan submitted his resignation Monday and will leave office by the end of the year.

He says he's leaving the post due to personal reasons and not due to the ongoing federal investigations involving the Adams administration.

