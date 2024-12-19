Exclusive: Video shows emergency response to deadly train collision in New Jersey

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the emergency response to a large train collision in New Jersey in October.

A NJ Transit train hit a tree on the tacks, killing the train operator and injuring 23 others.

For the first time, we are seeing the emergency response to what happened.

The train was about 10 miles south of Trenton when it stuck a large tree.

What happened after was captured on police body camera video.

It shows what officers from Mansfield Township first encountered when they arrived on the scene on October 14th.

