'The Fabulous Four' brings 4 leading ladies together for a wild ride

NEW YORK -- Get ready for a wild ride with some of Hollywood's most beloved leading ladies.

Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullally are teaming up for some on-screen shenanigans in "Fabulous Four."

The R-rated romp redefines friendship goals for the golden years.

This comedy stars Midler as a TikTok-crazed widow who's getting remarried. Her lifelong friends and one estranged one, played by Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph, head to Key West for some bachelorette antics.

When reflecting on what made this experience special, Sarandon joked, "My cats have never been in a movie, and I'm really proud of them - to nepo-baby my babies."

"Each one of us is an executive producer on the film," says Ralph. "And we produced some real good work."

Ralph has admitted to being a fan of Sarandon's work, praising her performance in the 1991 crime drama, Thelma & Louise.

"For me, seeing these two young women claiming themselves, claiming their lives, really behind the wheel, and owning it," she said. "Sometimes you got to gun it and go for it. And she is still that person."

Four fabulous ladies, one outrageous trip, and enough shenanigans to prove it's never too late for a new adventure.

"The Fabulous Four" arrives in theaters Friday.

