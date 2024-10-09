Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting inside Ramada Inn in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Ramada Inn in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Essex County officials announced the arrest of 39-year-old Tyrone Malcolm of Middletown, New York, for the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Mohammed Sahariar, and the attempted murder of a second man.

They say Sahariar and the second victim were working at the Ramada Inn on Two Bridges Road last Friday, when they were shot just before 12:30 p.m.

Sahariar was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m., and his is co-worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation by the Fairfield Police Department and Essex County Homicide Task Force led to the identification of the suspect.

Malcolm was then taken into custody at a residence in Middletown on Wednesday by members of U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force and Essex County detectives.

Malcom has been charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and he is being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey.

