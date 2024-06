'Out of control' woman attacks 10-year-old boy, bites arresting officer at Jersey Shore pool: Police

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey -- A Philadelphia woman is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting several people, including a child, and causing a scene at a motel pool in Wildwood Crest at the Jersey Shore.

She is also accused of pushing one officer and biting another.

Fallan Turner, 43, of Philadelphia, is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and criminal sexual contact.

Wildwood Crest police officers responded to the Waikiki Oceanfront Inn in the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fight at the pool.

Witnesses told the officers that Turner appeared to be "highly intoxicated" and was acting "out of control" in the pool, according to police.

"When she was told that the people didn't want her involved she got upset and she became extremely unruly and did some very inappropriate stuff," said Wildwood Crest Police Chief Robert Lloyd.

Officers were told that Turner allegedly grabbed an unrelated 10-year-old boy and "swung him around in the pool, dunking him underwater."

When the child's father tried to intervene, she allegedly jumped on his back and grabbed him inappropriately.

Officers went to speak with Turner about the incident, but said she became belligerent and was placed under arrest. While being handcuffed, Turner allegedly pushed the arresting officer in the face.

Then, while being processed at police headquarters, officials said she continued to be highly uncooperative and combative, and even allegedly bit an officer's hand.

Neither officer sustained any significant injury, officials said.

A bystander told police Turner was observed drinking tequila throughout the day.

"It's like most incidents that are similar to this: often times there is intoxication involved, whether it be from alcohol or some other substance," Lloyd said. "So it was pretty much the case here."

Lloyd says the Crest is typically a peaceful, family-friendly place, but since the pandemic they've seen more cases like this.

"It's unfortunate. You're not only ruining your own vacation when you have contacts with the police but you're also ruining the vacation of others that are just trying to have fun," He said.

The motel management had no comment.

Turner is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

