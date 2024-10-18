Dog returned to Paterson family after reported stolen

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family's dog was reportedly stolen from their yard in Paterson, New Jersey, and has been returned, according to police.

A 4-year-old Shih Tzu named Lulu was taken off the street over the weekend and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The thief was caught on camera on Sunday afternoon when Lulu was outside a few feet from her house.

Lulu pushed her way out of a back door but did not stray far from the house.

A woman was seen on video telling the driver of a Honda to move to the corner, then grabbed Lulu in broad daylight and took off in the vehicle.

On Thursday, Paterson police said Lulu was returned to her owners after the person who took her reportedly did not know who the owner was after seeing her without a collar.

Police said the dog was returned after seeing news reports.

Police said criminal charges will not be filed.

