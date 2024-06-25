2 dead, several hurt in apartment building fire in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Two people are dead in Washington Heights after a fire broke out in an apartment building.

A very active scene on West 178th Street, where the blaze broke out in a sixth floor apartment blaze and claimed the lives of two people in their 70s.

A 77-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man were taken to Harlem Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Three other people were injured, including a firefighter.

The incident happened around 1:45 early Tuesday morning.

The intensity of the orange and red flames glowing in the dark continued as smoked billowed into the nightsky.

It appears multiple neighbors who live in this building are affected from the fire that crews battled to get under control.

It is still unclear how many people are back inside their apartments.

"People amass things over time, over years and when you get into a fire condition, it feeds the fire. Moving around, knocks things down, moves things around (so) it makes it a little more difficult to search fire areas. Like I said, we found the first victim in the front room, and the male victim in the back of the apartment," Malcolm Moore, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief, said.

Still, so many questions left unanswered, including the status of the fire as well as the cause of the fire and whether this could have been avoided.

