FDNY mourning the loss of Supervising Fire Marshall George E. Snyder, Jr.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning the sudden loss of one of their own in the line of duty, Supervising Fire Marshal George Snyder Jr.

Snyder suffered a cardiac episode after working last Friday. The 53-year-old died the next day.

Snyder's body was transferred from the Medical Examiner's Office to the Flynn Funeral home in Yonkers on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Eric Adams says Snyder was a hero and guardian who put his life on the line for more than two decades.

"It takes courage to put on that uniform, but George also found meaning and purpose in serving others - there is no higher calling than that," Adams said.

Snyder began his career with the FDNY in May 2002, and was first assigned to Engine 36 in Harlem before transferring to Engine 47 in Morningside Heights.

Snyder became a fire marshal in 2009 and was promoted to Supervising Fire Marshal in 2019. He was assigned to the Special Operations Command, where he headed up the Lithium-Ion Battery Task Force.

He is survived by his mother, three sisters and a nephew.

