FDNY rescues construction worker who fell down apartment elevator shaft

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued a construction worker who fell down an elevator shaft in a high-rise apartment on Thursday.

The FDNY said they responded to the construction site at the apartment after a construction worker who was working off a portable ladder inside the elevator shaft under construction fell.

Fire officials said he fell to the bottom of the elevator shaft and was injured.

The Rockefeller Center Alarm Team responded first and made access to the injured man.

Firefighters went into the elevator shaft which they said was about 15 feet down from the lowest level of the elevator shaft.

They stabilized the construction worker and secured him with ropes and a stokes basket, the FDNY said.

EMS transported the man to Bellevue Hospital to be treated, fire officials said.

