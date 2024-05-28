Flaco the owl's remains to be donated to American Museum of Natural History

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The remains of Flaco the owl, the beloved bird who flew into the hearts of New Yorkers, will be donated to science.

Flaco's remains, including wings and tissue samples, were transferred to the American Museum of Natural History to become part of its scientific collection.

While the remains won't be on public view, they will be used by scientists and artists to make educational materials that may be seen in the future.

FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Flaco was freed from his cage at the Central Park Zoo in early 2023 by a vandal who breached a waist-high fence and cut a hole through a steel mesh cage. The owl had arrived at the zoo as a fledgling 13 years earlier.

Zoo officials and his fans were at first worried about his survival, but he soon proved adept at catching rats and other prey. The zoo later suspended efforts to recapture him after failed attempts.

Flaco died after eating pigeons infected with virus and was exposed to rat poison before flying into an Upper West Side building on Feb. 23.

Flaco's death was a heartbreaking end for the birders who documented his daily movements and the legions of admirers who followed along, as people posted photos and videos of the majestic owl with a nearly 6-foot wingspan perched on tree branches, fence posts, fire escapes and water towers - as well as his hours of hooting.

Since then, Councilmember Shaun Abreu introduced the first of three pieces of Flaco's Laws to stem unnecessary bird deaths.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.