Former Brooklyn bar owner accusing Ex-NYPD's Caban's brother, Mayor Adams aide of extortion

CeFaan Kim has more from the bar owner who says he is a victim of an extortion scheme.

CeFaan Kim has more from the bar owner who says he is a victim of an extortion scheme.

CeFaan Kim has more from the bar owner who says he is a victim of an extortion scheme.

CeFaan Kim has more from the bar owner who says he is a victim of an extortion scheme.

CITY HALL, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ex-Brooklyn bar owner is speaking out after he was the victim of alleged extortion by former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban's twin brother, James, and former aide to Mayor Adams, Ray Martin.

Shamel Kelly says he took video of more than 50 uniformed officers who he says repeatedly showed to address a noise complaint at his Coney Island establishment.

"Noise complaints don't require a raid," said Civil Rights Attorney Harry Daniels. "It requires you to turn down the noise. It don't require you to come and search and go through items and confiscate stuff. It don't work like that."

Kelly says when he refused to make continuing payments of $2,500 to James Caban, the illegal searches and harassment ramped up over a six-month span. He eventually had to close.

"I knew something was off because we were an establishment that didn't have any issues," Kelly added. "We never had any fights, we never had any crimes, anything going on in my space. And it was just excessive police force."

Mayor Adams acknowledged he hasn't read the case or accusations, but noted no one should treat any business owner unfairly.

Adams has come under fire in recent weeks after he was indicted on federal charges, while several officials in his administration have resigned. Timothy Pearson, the fifth senior member of the administration, stepped down on Tuesday. The FBI seized his phone a month ago and served him a subpoena.

Martin was terminated for cause by Adams once the allegations broke.

Kelly says he didn't even know James Caban was the police commissioner's twin brother at the time. He added he is now cooperating with federal investigators,

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

