Saquon Barkley's father arrested with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police said

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Saquon Barkley's father was arrested with a loaded gun after a traffic stop in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police said.

Alibay Barkley, 55, was pulled over at around 7 p.m. after officers noticed his 2019 Corvette license plate did not match the registration, police said.

The officers stopped Barkley at the corner of East 140th Street and Third Avenue and found the fully loaded firearm. They said the Corvette was also unregistered.

Barkley told the officers that carries a gun in the Bronx to protect himself. When asked about the car, investigators said he said his son had bought it for him

Barkley had a relative in the vehicle with him, but it was not his NFL star son, who left the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles during the off season.

The elder Barkley, who lives in Pennsylvania, has a gun possession record dating back to when he was 19 years old and spent a year in jail on Rikers Island.

Saquon's mother moved the family out of New York soon after.

In 2016, he was arrested and tased for refusing to get off a bus headed to Allentown, Pa. after he was accused of not paying. He later sued the police and the bus company for discrimination, settling for $45,000 in 2018.

