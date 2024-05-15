Youth soccer coach charged with crimes against student-athletes in Freehold

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A youth soccer coach is facing multiple charges after officials say he distributed sexually explicit images to at least eight student-athletes under his supervision and inappropriately touched two of them.

Ryan Gunsauls, 32, of Union Beach, is facing a slew of charges including endangering the welfare of a child, distributing obscene materials to a minor and criminal sexual contact.

Police say they launched an investigation last week when a minor told them that Gunsauls solicited and shared sexually explicit materials with him on a social media app.

As the investigation continued, additional victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17, were identified and interviewed.

As a result, Gunsauls was arrested on May 11 and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

He will appear in court on May 20.

Anyone with more information about Gunsauls is urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443.

