Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth take on post-apocalyptic world in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- George Miller's "Mad Max" franchise has been a staple of the action movie genre for more than 45 years.

Now, the highly anticipated prequel "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is set to hit theaters this weekend, delving into the origins of one of the franchise's most iconic figures.

This movie is an origin tale of survival and revenge. It's set about 15 years before "Fury Road," and it opens with a young Furiosa being kidnapped from her village.

As two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa finds herself in a battle, all to make her way home.

It's the adrenaline-fueled post-apocalyptic epic a decade in the works.

"Furiosa" is the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the warrior Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth as the ruthless warlord Dementus.

"For Demetus I went through a range of emotions with him. At first, I was like, I don't like this guy. And then I was like, there's something about Chris Hemsworth. It doesn't matter who he's playing. I will eventually like this character," Eyewitness News Reporter Joelle Garguilo said.

"He's a beautifully charismatic man. Let's be honest," Taylor-Joy said.

The movie follows Furiosa from childhood to adulthood, from freedom to captivity, and in-time supremacy.

They both had different methods to get ready for their big fight scenes.

"Yeah, I do this weird little, I pace, but very short amounts of pacing. I'm kind of just going backwards and forwards and it feels more like a tiger in a cage," Taylor-Joy said.

"A lot of it was kind of both shaking nerves, but also stimulating something. And you see animals in the wild do it too, whether they're trying to shake off an emotion or sort of induce something. So that often, and I paced because I'm not very good at sitting still as well," Hemsworth said.

For him, filming was a family affair. He said his kids saw the film and watched it being made.

"They loved it. Yeah. Yeah, they're on set, you know and they had a great time," Hemsworth said.

"His kids would outlast any of us in the wasteland. Easy. That's right. They have been trained since birth. They're ready to go," Taylor-Joy said.

Once filming was done, they both had things they would miss about their characters and making the movie.

"I think what I find most strange is especially after you've been working to this intensive of a beat, when you're first submerged in real life again, you're like, I'm not equipped for this. This is different. I don't know how to do it," Taylor-Joy said.

"I missed the freedom that the character Dementis allowed me," Hemsworth said. "He could throw a tantrum and there were no consequences and so on. And so I guess that's the big kid inside me just wanting to yell and scream."

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is the kind of action-packed film we've come to expect from a summer blockbuster, and it's poised to make a huge splash at the box office this weekend.

