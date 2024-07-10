FX announces premiere dates for "English Teacher," "The Old Man," "Social Studies," and more

New FX shows include "Social Studies" and "The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly."

LOS ANGELES -- FX announced the premiere dates for five upcoming new and returning series, featuring stories of political aspects in high school, CIA recovery missions, NFL superstars, and true stories regarding mental health and social media.

The official synopsis for each series is as follows:

"The New York Times Presents: "Lie To Fly" explores Joseph Emerson's story and follows a growing movement calling for reform of the FAA's strict rules around pilot mental health, which they claim leaves the public at risk."

FX's Latest documentary film "The New York Times Presents: "Lie To Fly" premieres Friday, August 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

"English Teacher" is a comedy series created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, in which he stars as "Evan Marquez," a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. Over the eight-episode season, we follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?"

The new comedy series premieres Monday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the eight-episode season.

"In Season 2 of FX's The Old Man, former CIA agent "Dan Chase" (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director "Harold Harper" (John Lithgow) set off on their most important mission to date --- to recover "Emily Chase" (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by "Faraz Hamzad" (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader."

Season two premieres Thursday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the eight-episode season.

"The first installment of American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture."

The first installment of the new limited series franchise premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.

"From Emmy Award winning filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield, FX's Social Studies is a character-driven documentary series that delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media. Filmed in Los Angeles over a school year, this groundbreaking social experiment features a diverse group of LA teens who open up their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood."

FX's "Social Studies" premieres Friday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the five-episode series.

All episodes will stream next day on Hulu.

