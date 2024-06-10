FX's megahit 'Shogun' should be a lock for Emmy nominations

"Sh ō gun," FX's megahit samurai epic should be a lock for multiple Emmy nominations.

The series, set in feudal Japan, combines the talents of Japanese and Western actors and crew. The result was the biggest premiere ever for an FX show on Hulu.

"Over the barrier of language, or religions, colors, everything if we work together, we can make magic together," said actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

"Sh ō gun" boasts a near perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. At its premiere, the stars knew it had something for everyone.

"It's a real human story," said actress Anna Sawai, who plays Lady Mariko. "It's about politics and it's about war and loss and love."

Actor Cosmo Jarvis, who plays John Blackthorne, shared, "There's subplots of betrayal and beauty. There's romance and there's violence and there's comedy."

