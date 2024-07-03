Garden State Parkway backed up for 15 miles after portion buckles in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey buckled Tuesday night, forcing emergency repairs that led to major delays.

Officials say a "pavement heave" occurred in the southbound lanes in Toms River, causing southbound traffic to be backed up for up to 15 miles in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Heaving happens when moisture trapped under asphalt is subjected to extreme temperatures.

Officials say the right southbound lane will stay closed until repairs are completed.

They said it could take several hours, but many of the delays cleared up late Tuesday.

