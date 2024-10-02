Gov. Hochul announces $35 million in funding for domestic violence safety improvements

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the state is investing millions to improve its public safety response to domestic violence.

The state is providing a record $35 million to better address the needs of victims and survivors of intimate partner abuse.

"If you are in the category of someone who abuses an intimate partner or a former partner or anybody, we're coming after you," Hochul said. "We've had enough."

The funding will be divided, with $5 million to be shared amongst the District Attorney's offices across the five boroughs.

Twenty-three million will be split between the 20 New York counties with the largest volume and rate of domestic violence, which includes Nassau, Suffolk, Orange, Dutchess and Westchester Counties.

"In order to truly combat domestic violence, we need to solve the isolation," added Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "We need to solve the fear, and we need to solve the economic dependency of it all."

Out of the funds, $7 million will allow the state to provide training and technical assistance, risk assessment tools and investigative support to participating agencies.

"With my story and many others who are survivors, when we get response, we go through a second phase of traumatization, unfortunately," said domestic violence survivor Jessica Munoz.

Hochul also issued a proclamation officially marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout the state.

