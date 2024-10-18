Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill into law to increase penalties for home invasions in New Jersey

Janice Yu reports on the bill set to be signed by Governor Murphy.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law on Friday that will increase criminal penalties for home invasions in New Jersey.

The bill is one that the mayor of Edison had been pushing for, saying policies needed to be changed in order to increase public safety.

"Home invasions and burglaries not only violate our sense of security, but also leave lasting emotional scars on victims," said Edison Mayor Sam Joshi. "This law sends a strong message that these crimes will not be tolerated in our community."

The new law will now extend prison time for people who are convicted of home invasions and burglaries in possession of a firearm.

It also allows teens 15 years or older to face prison sentences of up to 20 years for committing those crimes.

"The safety and well-being of New Jerseyans is our Administration's highest priority," said Murphy. "Today's bipartisan legislation ensures that the penalties for burglary and home invasion reflect the severity of these crimes and deter individuals from entering a home illegally. We are grateful to the Legislature, our law enforcement community, local mayors, and community members for supporting our shared goal of keeping New Jersey residents safe."

It comes as home invasions continue to plague communities throughout the state.

Hours earlier on Friday morning, police in Union were involved in a chase on I-78. Authorities say they were chasing three suspects wanted for home burglaries.

The driver ultimately ditched the car and ran away. Two suspects have since been caught but police are still searching for one more.

Organizations like the ACLU of New Jersey oppose the bill, saying the solution isn't harsher penalties for juveniles.

