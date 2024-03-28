New Jersey home invasion problem spreads to Union County where homeowner's Jeep was stolen

UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A home invasion problem that has been pervasive in New Jersey, has now appeared in Union County, where cameras caught burglars invading a home and stealing a car.

The burglars are bold, brazen and not afraid to enter a home while residents are sleeping.

The thieves were captured on Ring video casing a house to find a key fob.

The homeowner says they tried to go through a side window but eventually broke in through a back door.

"I have kids, the situation could've played out a lot differently," homeowner Aaron Temple said. "I'm glad my family is okay, it's just unsettling."

One of the suspects had his face covered and was looking through the front door window.

"It feels like a violation, you know, a place where you rest your head," Temple said. "To have people desperate enough to come in just to steal a car."

Police say there were several similar incidents reported overnight in Union and neighboring towns. In one case, the Ring camera picks up a conversation between the suspects.

This is a persistent problem in New Jersey where auto thefts continue to be a main concern for citizens and officers.

"BMWs, Mercedes, Range Rovers at times -- all the high-end cars," said Union Township Police Department Det. Capt. Pietro Digena, who highlighted some of the vehicles being targeted.

The thieves seen in the video did get away and stole a Jeep.

The owner moved here to leave crime behind, but it has followed him from Brooklyn to Union.

"My family is okay, that's the main thing," Temple said. "Just be a lot more alert, I'm going to be a lot more alert from now on."

