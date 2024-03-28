New Jersey home invasion problem spreads to Union County where homeowner's Jeep was stolen

UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A home invasion problem that has been pervasive in New Jersey, has now appeared in Union County, where cameras caught burglars invading a home and stealing a car.
The burglars are bold, brazen and not afraid to enter a home while residents are sleeping.
The thieves were captured on Ring video casing a house to find a key fob.
The homeowner says they tried to go through a side window but eventually broke in through a back door.
"I have kids, the situation could've played out a lot differently," homeowner Aaron Temple said. "I'm glad my family is okay, it's just unsettling."
RELATED | Rash of home invasions, high-end car thefts have Clifton community on edge
One of the suspects had his face covered and was looking through the front door window.
"It feels like a violation, you know, a place where you rest your head," Temple said. "To have people desperate enough to come in just to steal a car."
Police say there were several similar incidents reported overnight in Union and neighboring towns. In one case, the Ring camera picks up a conversation between the suspects.
This is a persistent problem in New Jersey where auto thefts continue to be a main concern for citizens and officers.
"BMWs, Mercedes, Range Rovers at times -- all the high-end cars," said Union Township Police Department Det. Capt. Pietro Digena, who highlighted some of the vehicles being targeted.
The thieves seen in the video did get away and stole a Jeep.
The owner moved here to leave crime behind, but it has followed him from Brooklyn to Union.
"My family is okay, that's the main thing," Temple said. "Just be a lot more alert, I'm going to be a lot more alert from now on."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.