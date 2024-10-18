Police chase vehicle from Union to Newark on I-78

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Union, New Jersey chased a vehicle on I-78 early Friday morning after a report of a nearby home invasion.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene around 7 a.m.

Officers chased the white Honda Pilot in the eastbound lanes.

The chase ended when the driver bailed out of the vehicle in the westbound lanes in Newark.

Police were searching a nearby neighborhood for the suspect.

Officers took one person into custody, but say they are still searching for at least two others.

