Owner and manager of Manhattan Grimaldi's Pizzeria location plead guilty to stealing wages

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The owner and manager of Grimaldi's Pizzeria in Manhattan pleaded guilty to stealing more than $32,000 in wages from 18 employees.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said 63-year-old Anthony Piscina and 71-year-old Frank Santora defrauded workers by handing out paychecks that later bounced, offering payments that amounted to less than minimum wage, and sending partial payments through financial apps.

According to the investigation, the crimes took place between August 21, 2017, and August 8, 2023.

Both men plead guilty to attempted scheme to defraud in the first degree.

"With today's guilty plea, 18 hard-working New Yorkers will be made whole and receive the wages stolen from them by their employers at Grimaldi's Pizzeria," Bragg said.

Piscina and Santora were sentenced to pay full restitution to the workers.

