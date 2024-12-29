'Gypsy' cancels all Saturday performances due to cast illnesses

Both performances of Gypsy were canceled on Saturday after illnesses in the cast.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The show includes the song 'Let Me Entertain You,' but the cast of Gypsy did not do that on Saturday.

The new Broadway revival starting Audra McDonald canceled both its matinee and evening performances because people in the cast are sick.

Gypsy has had to scrap all of its shows since December 23.

The producers are planning to resume performances for Sunday's matinee.

This is Broadway's busiest week of the year.

