Family of 4-year-old Harlem boy allegedly starved by parents blames children's services

Family of mother accused of abuse in death of 4-year-old son speaks out

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The family of a 4-year-old boy who was allegedly starved to death by his parents joined with local civil rights advocates to slam the city on Monday.

Investigators say Jahmeik Modlin died of chronic starvation, malnutrition and dehydration. He was just 19 pounds at the time of his death.

Modlin's father said his son was fed and his mother told investigators he must have lost weight because he had been sick.

Cops charged his parents with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. They have both been indicted by a grand jury, but their indictments will remain sealed until they are arraigned.

They have three other children -- ages five, six, and seven -- and they were also severely malnourished and remain hospitalized.

"We wish to extend our sincerest apologies for the delay in our response, the gravity of this unforeseen situation has left us unprepared and we are still coming to terms with its impact, we also wish to clarify that the family was not aware of the circumstances within the household, and in light of this, we respectfully request the time and privacy necessary to process the events as they continue to unfold,' said the victim's aunt, Diana Kerlegrand.

Modlin's family is laying the blame on the Administration for Children's Services.

Outside the agency's office in Brooklyn on Monday, they said this is the fourth child to die in three months under Mayor Eric Adams' administration after families have called on the city for help.

Now they're calling on the State Attorney General to investigate ACS.

It previously investigated Modlin's mother for malnourishment, but was unable to substantiate the claims.

"She called ACS, spoke to the social workers, spoke to the Department of Education, about the services that she needed and the strife she was facing in her home, about the domestic violence that she was going through in her home, she stressed to me that she was crying for help and no one answered," said community leader Rev. Kevin McCall.

The boy's mother told investigators she was feeding her children and that she never limited their food intake. She believes Jahmeik may have lost weight because had been sick and vomiting for months, and couldn't keep food down.

She also told investigators that none of her children have ever been enrolled in school and that she does not take them to see a doctor unless it's an emergency.

ACS says it cannot disclose details about the case due to privacy laws.

Jahmeik's body has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office and a cause a death has not been determined.

