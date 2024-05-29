Man accused of manufacturing ghost guns, test-firing some in Central Park

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Prosecutors say a man from Harlem manufactured ghost guns and test-fired some in Central Park.

Police say they found a cache of the untraceable guns, along with a 3-D printer, inside the apartment of 29-year-old Roberto Guerrero last week.

Authorities say he had been manufacturing the guns since September of last year and sold them online, advertising the weapons with self-made videos.

"This cache of weapons, including untraceable, 3D-printed ghost guns, had the potential to wreak horrendous carnage - as the defendant, himself, demonstrated several times on video," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

He is accused of test-firing some of the guns in Central Park on at least five occasions.

Prosecutors say he recorded videos of himself firing some of the weapons. For example, he allegedly fired two assault weapons with attached silencers on December 8, 2023, and February 20, 2024.

Officials say Guerrero's children were home at the time police executed a search warrant. They say his wife is separately charged in a criminal court complaint for allegedly assisting in the operation.

"As alleged, Roberto Guerrero threatened the safety of all New Yorker, including his own children, when he decided to manufacture and store 3D-printed weapons - some of which were fully operable - in his home," said District Attorney Bragg. "As the technology behind 3D weapons continues to improve, the guns being produced are only becoming more sophisticated. Gun violence remains our top priority and while I am pleased that shootings and homicides are down significantly since I took Office, we must remain diligent and leverage every tool at our disposal to tackle ghost guns and ultimately prevent gun violence."

Guerrero is facing a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of ammunition.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.