Harlem Week Health Summit & Expo brings health resources and education to the community

HARLEM (WABC) -- Healthcare providers, community leaders, and wellness experts shared knowledge in Harlen at the Black Health Matters Harlem Week Health Summit & Expo.

Eyewitness News Anchor Sandra Bookman co-hosted the 'Black Health Matters' 12th annual summer summit.

Hundreds of attendees gathered in the historic Alhambra Ballroom to talk about physical and emotional wellness, along with best practices for navigating the healthcare system.

Organizers said that information is key to helping people feel empowered, especially in the fight for healthcare equity.

