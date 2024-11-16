NYPD searching for suspect wanted for attack, attempted robbery of couple in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man accused of attacking and attempting to rob a couple visiting New York City.

The attack happened just after 10:30 p.m. on November 9 along West 44th Street.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the couple and attempted to take the 70-year-old woman's purse before throwing her to the ground. The suspect then tried to snatch the wallet of the 75-year-old man with the woman, before punching him multiple times in the face.

The suspect was unable to rob the couple of their belongings, officers say.

NYPD

Authorities say the couple, who are from Connecticut, were visiting relatives in the city during the time of the incident.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene westbound on 44th Street after discarding his own shirt.

First responders transported the victims to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ: 7 On Your Side helps get couple reimbursed for honeymoon

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda saves the newlyweds' honeymoon vacation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.