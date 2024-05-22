Here and Now for 5/12: African Film Festival

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this segment of Here and Now, Sandra Bookman sits down with Mahen Bonetti, founder and executive director of African Film Festival, Inc. (AFF)

AFF is dedicated to advancing an enhanced understanding of African culture through the moving image. It offers diverse platforms for the wide distribution of African media through its flagship annual film festival and complementary year-round programming.

This year AFF, will celebrate the 31st edition of the New York African Film Festival (NYAFF) from May 8 to June 1. Since its inception in 1993, the festival has been at the forefront of showcasing African and diaspora filmmakers' unique storytelling through the moving image.

This year's theme, "Convergence of Time," explores the intersection of historical and contemporary roles played by individuals representing Africa and its diaspora in art. With more than 50 films from more than 25 countries, the festival invites audiences to delve into the convergence of archival and modern experimentalism, transcending both space and time.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

