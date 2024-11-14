FDNY battling apartment fire in Howard Beach

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is battling a fire at an apartment building in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a building at 86-10 151 Avenue between 85th and 88th streets just before 11:30 a.m.

Several firefighters could be seen on the roof as smoke billowed from the top of the building.

It appeared flames were impacting at least three floors of the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire and no word on any injuries.

